'I'm Told They Are Interested' - Journalist Confirms Arsenal Midfielder Bukayo Saka Likes Liverpool Move

Journalist Ian McGarry has confirmed that Bukayo Saka and his representatives would be open to a Liverpool move,

The midfielder, who has seven goals and four assists for Mikel Arteta's side this campaign, has been linked to the Reds for several years.

Getting Saka out of Arsenal may be a difficult task on paper, but McGarry believes Saka would be keen.

“We’ll start with Liverpool and their interest in Bukayo Saka, the Arsenal attacker and England international who has been making a real impression with his recent performances,” McGarry said.

“We have reported on the Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool are looking to the future in regards to the fact they expect to sell at least two of their attacking players. Saka is someone who is a player who suits Liverpool’s style. He’s dynamic in terms of the way he converts chances and also he’s someone who can play in different positions.

“My understanding is that there have been talks with his representatives with regards to giving him a contract upgrade at Arsenal, they realise that they have a talent on their hands who could be worth a lot more money in the future, but also, from a sporting point of view, someone who is establishing himself as a starter in a team that has improved in recent months, and Saka has been a part of that process.”

“Liverpool, as you rightly say, would be able to provide the opportunity and platform for him to play and compete at the highest level, and that would certainly be something that, I’m told, he and his representatives would be interested in.”

