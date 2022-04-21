Skip to main content
'Incredible' - Luis Diaz Praise For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz has been speaking about his relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp in a recent interview.

The Colombian was a shock January arrival from FC Porto and has hit the ground running for his new team with a string of eye-catching displays.

Luis Diaz

Diaz was interviewed for the matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com) when he was asked about joining the German at Anfield.

“Of course, it’s just obvious what a great institution this club is and how much quality it has, too. So I always tried to come and sign for the club.

“The manager? Incredible! That’s a single word you can use for him from the short time we’ve spent working together.

“He’s a very humble, down-to-earth person, very calm. He tries to ensure all his players are happy, and for me that’s very important."

Diaz also gave a bit more insight about how his relationship has been with Klopp since he joined the club.

“At the start, I think it was more about him telling me what I’ve been doing up to now. He was trying to put across to me that all it was about was for me to keep doing what I’ve been used to.

“He wanted me to know that I’d been performing very well up to now and that I should just try to keep on doing more of the same. To play my football with joy and happiness, while obviously incorporating the preferred tactical plans and instructions into my game.” 

