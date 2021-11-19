Interview: Dominic Solanke Opens Up on Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, Didier Drogba And The Front Three

In a recent interview, former striker Dominic Solanke has opened up on a number of topics from his career so far including playing with Didier Drogba and reaching the Champions League final at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

The striker is currently in brilliant form for Bournemouth in the English Championship and has scored 14 goals in 18 games this season.

Liverpool signed Solanke on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2017 and despite showing some promise at Anfield was sold to Bournemouth for £19million in January 2019.

In the interview with Goal, the player who has been capped once by England opened up on life at Chelsea, Liverpool and on the south coast with Bournemouth.

Solanke On His Current Form

After a promising last season where Solanke scored 15 goals, he has carried that form into this campaign.

“It’s what you want, being a striker, to score as many goals as you can. At the moment, I’m in a good place and I feel confident.

“Last season was decent for me, and I just wanted to build on that. The style of play, the new manager and his staff coming in has definitely helped me. It’s all just clicked, and I think you can see that with the goals I’m getting.”

Solanke On Playing With Didier Drogba

Whilst the 24 year old only got to play one game for Chelsea, he was clearly excited that the appearance against NK Maribor in the Champions League gave him the opportunity to play alongside his hero Didier Drogba.

“He was my idol from a young age.

"Just everything about him – his hold-up play, his goals and assists, his whole aura, really. He’s a winner and he had a lot of personality about him. I’d shout his name in the playground and I ended up being able to train and play with him.”

Solanke On Life At Liverpool

“It was quite difficult. There were quite high expectations, which probably made it a bit harder. It was obviously such a tough time, but I look back now and I can use that to make sure I carry on how I’m going.

“I wouldn’t say there were any doubts about being good enough, because I think I am. I think I’ve got the talent and the work-rate to play in the Premier League, but I didn’t quite get that bit of confidence and rhythm. That’s probably what caused me to have that moment in my career.”

Solanke On Working With Jurgen Klopp

“It was really good. What he’s done is phenomenal. I was there to witness the transition that he made in the squad. He really cares about his players and he’s moulded them into winners.”

Solanke On Learning From Firmino, Mane and Salah

“They’ve been doing it for a long time at the top level. To see what needs to be done, the effort that needs to be put in, you can only learn from them.

“Nothing’s a given in football and the front three when I was there were just phenomenal. I don’t think anyone would have got in ahead of them. I wasn’t as prolific as I am now, so that played a part as well, but it was always going to be difficult to break into a top team with quality players like that.”

Solanke On Reaching The Champions League

Solanke also spoke about the experience that saw Liverpool reach the Champions League in 2018.

“That was crazy. The build-up to the final was great and the journey to get there was amazing. The final was a couple of weeks after the season was done, so we were just looking forward to it. It was a shame that we didn’t end up winning but they won it the next year.”

