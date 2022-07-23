Interview: Fabinho On His New Son, Stefan Bajcetic And Confusion Over Nickname

After Liverpool's Fabinho and his wife Rebeca announced earlier this the summer that they are expecting their first child together the Brazilian has opened up on his excitement about becoming a dad.

The 28-year-old hopes to see his own achievements in the game beaten by his son, who has already been nicknamed the ‘little Scouser’ by many Reds fans.

“I hope [he] will be a little bit more offensive and score more goals than me [and] he will be a better player than I am as well,” Fabinho told Liverpoolfc.com speaking at the Reds training camp in Austria.

“I am really happy. Maybe he will not like football but of course I think if he goes to Anfield and watches the games, it’s impossible not to like football.

“Of course he will be a Liverpool fan, a little Scouser and hopefully a better player than his father! For me and my wife, we are really excited. It’s the best news of our life. We are really happy with this news.”

Liverpool's number three was also asked on how youngster Stefan Bajcetic has settled into pre-season: "Yesterday he did really well, he was really important in the fourth goal.

"He recovered the ball in a really important area and then he passed to Harvey and Harvey did the assist to Darwin. It’s important.

"He has trained with us, he will get better, he will have more confidence to take the ball, to turn, to do some stuff that the No.6 does. It’s nice to have not just him but the other young lads as well playing really good football.

"We have a lot of talent in this team now; we have Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, Curtis, Stefan, Tyler as well. It’s important for them to show their quality as well."

Fabinho also jokingly made reference to his new nickname 'Flaco' with the arrival of Fabio Carvalho causing some confusion in training:

"Sometimes when the manager separates the teams, when he says ‘Fabio’ I start looking at Fabio Carvalho because we both don’t know which Fabio needs to go to the team.

"Yes, I guess they will have to call me Flaco more often now."

