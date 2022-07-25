Interview: 'It’s Always Group Achievements In My Head' - Thiago Alcantara Opens Up On His Own Game

Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara has laughed off suggestions that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has taught him how to run since arriving at Anfield.

The 31-year-old ex-Bayern Munich star is currently training with the first team out at the club's pre-season camp in Saalfelden, Austria and is eager to improve on his own game as he prepares for his third season with the Reds.

“More than running itself, it’s more about the proper running – high intensity and also the right sprints in the right moments," said Thiago speaking exclusively to Liverpoolfc.com.

“You improve in that, you improve for your team as well. As a player you grow up with that. It was an important experience that I lived, these two years under the manager’s teaching, but it will be even better this season.

“It was nice to be here from the beginning. We had a long travel in Asia, Bangkok and Singapore; we really felt the warmth of the fans there.

"Now we start the heavy part of the pre-season. We start to run and to play more intense, as we want. So far, so good," added the Spaniard.

“It’s always good to prepare yourself as much as you can. Not just as an individual matter but also with the football ideas we have."

After the midfield maestro helped the Reds lift the the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season, he is more than ready to win more trophies at Anfield.

“It’s always group achievements in my head: try to win all the trophies we can, try to win as many games as we can and put in a high performance.”

Liverpool are currently preparing to face Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night which will be their penultimate pre-season friendly before facing Strasbourg at Anfield post the Community Shield.

