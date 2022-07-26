Skip to main content

Interview: Reds Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On How The Idea For His New Book 'Intensity' Came About

Liverpool's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has teamed up with the Reds head of editorial James Carroll to give an insight into all things Intensity. 

The Dutchman sat down and spoke to the club's official website about how the idea for the book came about ahead of its official release on August 4. 

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

"First and foremost, it’s a tribute to our team, the way we work, how we see football and how we see life. Secondly, it’s to inspire all the people who love football," Lijnders exclusively told Liverpool.com

"Hopefully it gives them real insight into how special Liverpool FC is, but also how special this period is. If you think you know Liverpool I think you still will be surprised! 

"The format is week by week, game by game through the whole season, telling the story of what happened before, during and after from our perspective, but in real time. 

"The leadership, the vision, the emotion, the fight! As I say in the book, I committed to doing this whatever happened during the season," added Lijnders. 

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

"I could not have predicted the season would turn out the way it did, but I felt something special was coming together. I always dreamt about writing a book, something life-lasting. Jürgen said so often, ‘You should write a book.’ 

"In a season so much happens and many things will never be spoken about again, but these are the moments that especially define us – and now it is written down. I’m proud of us, I’m proud of the hard work. 

"The opportunity was right and the timing even better. The diary I did for the official website during the 28-day training camp last summer was the start and then we decided to take it to the next stage by documenting the whole season, regardless of what happened.

