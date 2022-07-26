Skip to main content

Interview: 'Yesterday’s Liverpool Isn’t Tomorrow’s Liverpool' - Reds Assistant Manager Pep Lijnders On The Challenges With Writing His New Book

Liverpool's assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has revealed the number of challenges he faced whilst writing his new book 'Intensity'. 

The Dutchman spoke exclusively to Liverpool's official website ahead of his book's general-sale release on August 4 and didn't hold back on what challenges confronted him whilst writing his publication. 

"Well, it’s 480 pages long, haha! The constant pressure of writing it in a way people will like, being fair to the opposition, not giving away too much detail, these were all challenges," Lijnders told Liverpool.com

"But the hardest thing is to keep the discipline up, it’s 2am after a game and you are writing in a dark and lonely living room. That was a challenge.

"I think some people may think it gives too much away, that it gives away our secrets, but I can tell you it does not do that in a way that will be damaging to what we do on the pitch going forward. 

"But it does give an insight into this Liverpool FC that we have never given before. Anyone who thinks these things doesn’t understand our style of play, doesn’t understand the role of players and for sure doesn’t understand that it’s been about seven years of repetition.

"Anyway, how can you prepare against unpredictability? Yesterday’s Liverpool isn’t tomorrow’s Liverpool. You will read this in the book so enough about that! 

"What I truly hope is that it inspires fans, coaches and players. Because in the end it’s for you guys. And I promise you now: we will hold nothing back trying to make next year even better." 

