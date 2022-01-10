‘They Need to Get Him Out Playing’ - Ireland Legend Shay Given on Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher

Former Manchester City and Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given thinks that Liverpool should send Caoimhin Kelleher on loan.

Liverpool's goalkeeping department is starting to become a very promising proposition.

With Alisson, arguably the world's best goalkeeper, at the helm, teaching these young players his craft, things are only going to get better.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Alisson's backup, Caoimhin Kelleher, has recently been given some game time in the FA Cup and Premier League, impressing a lot of people.

However, his countryman Shay Given thinks that the 23-year-old needs to leave Liverpool for a season to get some game time under his belt.

“He’s in a bit of a predicament, is Kelleher. He’s not a kid anymore. 23 is an age where I think he should be playing regular first-team football," said Given.

“I’m trying to bring myself back to when I was that age and I’m not sure how many games I would have played, but I think he has only played 14 games.

“The biggest problem he has is that Alisson is ahead of him. Alisson is in the prime of his life and could be for the next five or six years.

“Does Kelleher sit there and be happy as a number two? They’ve got Adrian who can sit on the bench and back [Alisson] up.

“For me, it’s so important to play games. He has been training there for a few years and signed a new five-year contract last summer, so he is part of the club’s long-term future.

"Even from a Liverpool point of view, they need to get him out playing, get him that experience, then bring him back and get him challenging Alisson.”

