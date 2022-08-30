Frustrated Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Midfield Pursuit | Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle

Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League as they look for back-to-back wins, but the game itself wasn't at the forefront of people's minds in today's press conference.

The Reds have brought only three players in this transfer window, despite losing more through sales.

However, the club have been reportedly adamant to not delve into the market again this summer. Well, that was until Jurgen Klopp's comments last week.

The Liverpool manager stated that they will be looking to sign a midfielder before the window ends, admitting he 'was wrong' in not doing so before.

More than a week later since those comments and the club are yet to make any further moves, despite recent links to Ruben Neves, Konrad Laimer, and Youri Tielemans.

Two days remaining in the window and more reports cast huge doubts over the club doing any more business in the last couple of days.

In today's pre-match press conference, Jürgen Klopp was asked if Liverpool were still in the market for a midfielder after his comments a week ago. The German responded with a huge sigh

"Ish... Somehow yeah but the closer we get to the last minute, the more likely it gets (that we don't). That's how it is. I couldn't (tell you names) if I wanted.

"It's difficult because for sure there a few who are right but there are diff issues, at clubs who don't want to sell, that's how it is, Klopp said defeatedly.

"There's still time but when it's over, whether someone signs or not, I am really happy as it's over and we can just focus on our squad. Face the situations we have together."

Klopp also took a swipe at fans on social media, despite their best interests being that of the future of the club they love.

"Our fans are active on social media so they can stop doing that. We have a good football team.

"If people expect us to do something just because others are, from this specific moment on (when it's shut) we can focus on the important stuff.

"We have injuries, they come back. If somebody expects us to just always do what others are doing, it's not possible. It never happened before and will not happen in the future.

This club arrived here in this situation with the way we deal with situations. I don't make the decisions about how much we spend. It's the truth but I never did. And we are still here and won a couple of things.

"Now from this specific moment on we can finally focus on the really important stuff. Yes, bringing in the right players is important. But if we can't do it now then we can't do it."

