'It All Boils Down To This Weekend' - Pundit On Battle Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland Of Manchester City

A former Scotland international has said that pre-season form counts for nothing in the battle of the strikers as the Premier League gets underway this weekend.

Darwin Nunez
Erling Haaland

New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez got off to the best possible start last weekend by sealing the Reds’ 3-1 Community Shield victory against rivals Manchester City with a neat header.

It was the opposite story for Erling Haaland however who missed a good first half chance before blasting a stoppage time shot against the crossbar when it looked easier to score.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie told Football Insider that whilst it’s great to build confidence in pre-season, it counts for nothing when the season actually starts.

There’s nothing better than going in and scoring goals and performing well.

Haaland hasn’t scored yet but he’s not been bad and he’s been getting chances. Once he starts taking the chances then it’s all about confidence. Haaland is a confident boy. Nunez is a confident boy, and his confidence is flying now because he’s scored four in one game.

Darwin Nunez

But it all boils down to this weekend, nothing from pre-season counts once this weekend starts and he’ll be looking to hit the ground running that’s for sure.

There will be better days ahead for Haaland and Liverpool fans will be hoping that last week was just a small glimpse of what is to come from Nunez.

