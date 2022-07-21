Skip to main content

'It Can Be Very Difficult' - Pundit Says Liverpool Youngster May Struggle For Regular Starts

A former England international has said it will be difficult for one of Liverpool's outstanding youngsters to command a regular starting place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

After a busy summer of activity in the transfer market, Klopp is now preparing his squad for another hectic fixture schedule this season.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Jürgen Klopp manager of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npyUD.jpg

Twelve months ago, Harvey Elliott impressed the German enough in pre-season to win a place in the starting lineup for the Reds, before he picked up a serious ankle injury against Leeds United in September.

Despite returning ahead of schedule, the 19-year-old could not break into the starting team with the same regularity in the closing months of the season.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker, Gabby Agbonlahor admitted that with so much competition for places at Liverpool, it will be difficult again for Elliott this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I hope he can. Sometimes it can be very difficult to get into that side. He’s not going to get in there before Salah, Diaz, Jota, and Nunez.

Harvey Elliott

“Then in midfield there’s Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, and Keita so that will be difficult. If the manager’s got his trust then I’m sure he’ll want to give him a chance.”

Whilst Agbonlahor is right that Elliott may not be first choice as things stand, Klopp's belief in the player and the number of games there are will mean he will get chances, at which point it will be down to him to take the opportunities presented to him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Bukayo Saka
Quotes

Pundit: Arsenal Need To Send Message To Liverpool & Manchester City Over Bukayo Saka

By Neil Andrew57 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He Is Like Suarez' - UFC Star Paddy Pimblett On New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Fabrizio Romano
News

'I Would Always Keep The Market Open For Liverpool' - Fabrizio Romano On Additions At Anfield This Summer

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'This Boy Is A Star' - Former England International On Liverpool Youngster

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alisson Becker
Quotes

'The True Extent Is...' - Medical Expert Provides Update On Injury To Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett
Quotes

'Jude Bellingham' - Paddy 'The Baddy Pimblett Wants Midfielder At Liverpool - Barella Claim Also Made

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Phil Thompson
Quotes

'We Knew Our Bid Would Cause A Stir' - Former Liverpool Assistant Manager On Contentious Transfer Move

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago
Anfield
Quotes

'I Don't Play Football For Money' - Ex Leeds United Man On Why His Move To Liverpool Failed

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago