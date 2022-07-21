'It Can Be Very Difficult' - Pundit Says Liverpool Youngster May Struggle For Regular Starts

A former England international has said it will be difficult for one of Liverpool's outstanding youngsters to command a regular starting place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

After a busy summer of activity in the transfer market, Klopp is now preparing his squad for another hectic fixture schedule this season.

Twelve months ago, Harvey Elliott impressed the German enough in pre-season to win a place in the starting lineup for the Reds, before he picked up a serious ankle injury against Leeds United in September.

Despite returning ahead of schedule, the 19-year-old could not break into the starting team with the same regularity in the closing months of the season.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Aston Villa striker, Gabby Agbonlahor admitted that with so much competition for places at Liverpool, it will be difficult again for Elliott this season.

“I hope he can. Sometimes it can be very difficult to get into that side. He’s not going to get in there before Salah, Diaz, Jota, and Nunez.

IMAGO / Colorsport

“Then in midfield there’s Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, and Keita so that will be difficult. If the manager’s got his trust then I’m sure he’ll want to give him a chance.”

Whilst Agbonlahor is right that Elliott may not be first choice as things stand, Klopp's belief in the player and the number of games there are will mean he will get chances, at which point it will be down to him to take the opportunities presented to him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |