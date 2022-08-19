'It Could Be Three Or Four' - Former Red Predicts Convincing Victory When Manchester United & Liverpool Clash

Former Red Jason McAteer has given his view on how Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday will pan out.

Both teams are in need of a win after disappointing starts to the season. Liverpool have kicked off the new campaign with two draws and Erik ten Hag has endured a nightmare start to life at United with two defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

IMAGO / PA Images

Despite the slow start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's men, McAteer told LV Bet the pressure is all on ten Hag and United.

"The pressure is on every manager – certainly it’s on Ten Hag losing his job should he succumb to a heavy Liverpool defeat, and that is on the cards, in all honesty.

"No one knows what team he is going to pick. I am not sure he knows what team he is going to pick, which is always a problem, especially when you are going into a game where Liverpool have had a disappointing start, but there were good signs, especially against Crystal Palace."

IMAGO / PA Images

McAteer is convinced that Liverpool will win the match and believes it could be in a convincing fashion.

"The intention is there, the attitude is there, and the mentality is there. Coming back from behind twice to take a couple of points and playing with 10-men against Palace. I would be worried for Ten Hag. It could be four or five.

"He will be looking for a response. As we read, he’s brought them in training and trying to stamp his authority, so he will be looking for a response, but so is Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool will have some players out of the treatment room. There will be more players available.

"I am actually going to go for a Liverpool win, it could be three or four, and I can’t see Manchester United scoring, so I am gonna go for a 0 for United, and I am going for a three-nil victory for Liverpool. "

There is no doubt that a huge amount is at stake and you can find out when and how to watch the match HERE.

