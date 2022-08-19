Skip to main content

'It Could Be Three Or Four' - Former Red Predicts Convincing Victory When Manchester United & Liverpool Clash

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Red Jason McAteer has given his view on how Liverpool's huge Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday will pan out.

Both teams are in need of a win after disappointing starts to the season. Liverpool have kicked off the new campaign with two draws and Erik ten Hag has endured a nightmare start to life at United with two defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag

Despite the slow start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's men, McAteer told LV Bet the pressure is all on ten Hag and United.

"The pressure is on every manager – certainly it’s on Ten Hag losing his job should he succumb to a heavy Liverpool defeat, and that is on the cards, in all honesty.

"No one knows what team he is going to pick. I am not sure he knows what team he is going to pick, which is always a problem, especially when you are going into a game where Liverpool have had a disappointing start, but there were good signs, especially against Crystal Palace."

Liverpool Crystal Palace Virgil van Dijk Nat Phillips Wilfried Zaha
Scroll to Continue

Read More

McAteer is convinced that Liverpool will win the match and believes it could be in a convincing fashion.

"The intention is there, the attitude is there, and the mentality is there. Coming back from behind twice to take a couple of points and playing with 10-men against Palace. I would be worried for Ten Hag. It could be four or five. 

"He will be looking for a response. As we read, he’s brought them in training and trying to stamp his authority, so he will be looking for a response, but so is Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool will have some players out of the treatment room. There will be more players available.

"I am actually going to go for a Liverpool win, it could be three or four, and I can’t see Manchester United scoring, so I am gonna go for a 0 for United, and I am going for a three-nil victory for Liverpool. "

There is no doubt that a huge amount is at stake and you can find out when and how to watch the match HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

Breaking: New Long-Term Contract Given To Academy Chief Alex Inglethorpe

By Rowan Lee
Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag
Match Coverage

Manchester United v Liverpool Team News | Firmino & Martial To Return?

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp, Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'You Need That Mix Of Experience And Youth' - Former Liverpool Winger On Current Reds Options Amid Injury Concerns

By Rowan Lee
Mohamed Salah Luke Shaw
Match Coverage

Manchester United v Liverpool: Key Matchups | Luis Diaz | Mohamed Salah | Roberto Firmino

By Damon Carr
Conor Gallagher
Transfers

Former Liverpool Player Says Reds Should Sign Chelsea's Conor Gallagher With Midfield 'A Concern'

By Neil Andrew
Old Trafford
Quotes

'I’d Be Surprised If Liverpool Won At Old Trafford' - Ex Reds Winger Shares Thoughts Ahead of Manchester United Clash

By Rowan Lee
Francesco Totti
Quotes

'Francesco Totti Makes '€200Million' Claim About Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'He Plays Against Manchester United, 100 Per Cent' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Youngster To Start Big Match

By Neil Andrew