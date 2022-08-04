‘It Could Take Darwin Nunez a While to Adapt to the Premier League' - Former Liverpool Goalkeeper on Nunez

Liverpool secured the services of Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez this summer from Portuguese side Benfica for a reported £67.5million, with the spotlight firmly on the 23-year-old former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes he may take time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Last season Nunez impressed in all competitions for Benfica scoring 34 goals with four assists in just 41 competitive appearances for the side. Six of his goals come in 10 Uefa Champions League appearances.

Nunez also found the goal with two clever finishes past Liverpool's Alisson in the quarter-final stage of the competition, catching Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team's attention enough to purchase the forward months later.

Last weekend saw the Uruguayan get his first competitive minutes for Liverpool, coming off the bench in the 60th minute for Roberto Firmino in the Community Shield final, winning the penalty for Liverpool's second before finishing the game himself with a header past Ederson.

Speaking exclusively to Boyle Sports PL the former United States international goalkeeper believes Nunez may need time to adapt "It could take Darwin Nunez a while to adapt to the Premier League.

"Liverpool will want to see him score 20+ goals and I think he'll have the chances to do that with the way that Liverpool play, but the fans need to make sure they don't jump on him straight away if it takes him a couple of months to get up to the speed of the Premier League."

