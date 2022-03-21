'It Could Well Be Both Of Them That Go' - Former Player Issues Warning Regarding Liverpool Futures of Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about the futures of Liverpool strikers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Both players are out of contract in the summer of 2023 and whilst there has been huge speculation that the Egyptian's contract talks are not progressing well, it has been very quiet in what the future holds for Mane.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said it wouldn't surprise him if both Salah and Mane were to move on.

“This could well be the end of that front three of Salah, Mane, and Firmino.

“Salah and Mane have played themselves into a really difficult situation purely by being so successful. They’re, quite rightly, asking for big money to stay and it’s now up to Liverpool to either pay it or not.

“It could well be that both of them that go."

Liverpool have been continually linked with Leeds United winger Raphinha over recent months and Campbell thinks that the Brazilian could be someone that helps with the transition to a new forward line at the club.

“If they want Raphinha, and they’ve already got Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota – these players are not going to want to sit on the bench. Harvey Elliott is in the background now too.

“It may well be a changing of the guard at Liverpool, and Raphinha could be a big part of that.”

