'It Didn't Really Work' - Pundit On Trent Alexander-Arnold & His Future Position At Liverpool, Jude Bellingham Claim

Gabby Agbonlahor has been speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool and whether that could involve a move into midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In a recent England game, Gareth Southgate deployed the 23-year-old in a midfield role with many in the game believing that is where his future will be.

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor admitted he didn't think Southgate's experiment worked.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold played in midfield for England and it didn’t really work.

“Yes, he has the attributes, the passing but there is still more that is needed in midfield. The running with the ball, the tight spaces that he’s probably not used to as much at right-back.

“I think it’s a lot to ask for him to fill that role. Other teams are having to strengthen that area and Liverpool have to."

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Despite the undeniable ability of Alexander-Arnold, the former Aston Villa player believes that Liverpool need to look for an alternative solution to enhancing their midfield in the form of Jude Bellingham.

“It hasn’t worked with Naby Keita and I don’t think Alexander-Arnold is the right option.

“I think they need to go and get Bellingham, I know it will be difficult to do that this year but if that’s the player they want I can understand them waiting a year."

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best full-backs in world football and for Liverpool is giving license to roam into midfield positions. It seems unlikely therefore that any change to his position is around the corner when his contribution from right-back is so impressive.

