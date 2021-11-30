'It Doesn't Get Better Than That!' - Liverpool 20 Year Old Makes Claim About New Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard

Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros who has spent the last nine months on loan at St Patrick's Athletic in Ireland has spoken about his move to Liverpool and being managed by Aston Villa's new head coach Steven Gerrard.

The 20 year old Czech stopper was signed by the Reds from Slavia Prague in 2017 and after featuring at under 18 level stepped up to the under 23s.

Jaros signed a new deal in 2020 and in February of this year left for his loan spell in Ireland which has been a great success.

Jaros On Being Managed By Gerrard

In an exclusive interview with GOAL, Jaros spoke about coming to Liverpool and being managed by Gerrard.

“Yeah, coming to Liverpool and being managed by Stevie G – it doesn’t get any better than that!

IMAGO / Inpho Photography

“He’s just a leader. He’s got so much experience and he was such an incredible player that you can’t help but learn from him.

"When he says something, you know it’s right! All you need to do is listen to him and follow him."

Jaros On Gerrard In Training

The Czech under 20 international also admitted to being mesmerised by seeing Gerrard demonstrating training drills.

“He used to step in during training. There’d be a passing drill where the lads would be trying to ping it into the small goal from 40 yards, and he’d just do it with no warm up, first time, put the ball down and zip it in! His technique was unreal.”

After helping win the FAI Cup final for St Patrick's in his final game for the club on Sunday, Jaros is now awaiting to see what the next chapter of his Liverpool adventure holds for him.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook