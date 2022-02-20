'It Feels Great' - Mohamed Salah On Another Landmark Goal For Liverpool Against Norwich

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah reached another landmark goal on Saturday as he scored his 150th goal for the club in just his 233rd appearance.

The Egyptian got on the end of a long ball from keeper Alisson Becker to take his time before coolly slotting home at the Kop end to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead in a match they went on to win 3-1.

IMAGO / Focus Images

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Salah told Premier League Productions that his team found it tough against the Canaries but was pleased with the response after falling a goal behind.

“We were struggling in the beginning when we conceded the goal but I think we played good football in the first half. The second half, we conceded the goal, so the game became tougher.

“But we managed to come back and it's a great result."

On reaching yet another landmark, the 29 year old admitted he was proud and explained the goal had even more meaning because it helped Liverpool to another win.

"It feels great.

“Of course I'm happy to score 150. I'm always proud to score for this club, and the most important thing is to win games, which is what we did today.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook