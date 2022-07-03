Skip to main content

'It Gives You That Boost' - Says Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Extension

Former Liverpool women's goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain believes that Mohamed Salah signing a new three year deal will give the whole squad a boost ahead of the new season. 

"It gives you that added boost that we are on the right track here and the board have got the backing to be able to go out there and keep these kinds of players." Chamberlain said speaking to Football Daily

Mohamed Salah

"As a player if you have got other players around you that do still want to be at a club but they want to feel valued and given what they feel they deserve. You would be hoping for the situation to get sorted. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"If you're a player at a club looking and seeing that the club are in fact backing the team and willing to spend big money then it kind of lets you know that you are in a place that is good and progressing. 

"It makes you feel as though you are at a club which is going to stay competing at the top for all of the big trophies." Added Chamberlain.

"Keeping a player like Salah and making that commitment financially shows where Liverpool's head is at in terms of wanting to stay competing at the top and get that one over Manchester City next season."  

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Juventus Want Liverpool's Roberto Firmino As Italian Giants Eye £20m Swoop

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Was Never Going To Go' - Journalist On Mohamed Salah's Contract Renewal

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Max Verstappen & Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Exchange Shirts At Silverstone Ahead Of The F1 British Grand Prix

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'He Will Be Our Best Player Eventually' - Liverpool Fans Excited By Fabio Carvalho Transfer

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Is Unveiled As A Liverpool Player

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'What A Talent' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On New Signing Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
carvalho 2
Transfers

Revealed: Fabio Carvalho Shirt Number At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Liverpool Training
Opinions

Five Players Who Could Still Leave Liverpool This Summer - Probability Of Exit Assessed (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago