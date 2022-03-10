Skip to main content
'It Has Been A Bit Of A Surprise' - Luis Diaz On Life At Liverpool After Signing From FC Porto

Luis Diaz has been speaking about how he has settled on Merseyside after he signed for Liverpool from FC Porto in January.

The Colombian international made the shock switch during the transfer window after Tottenham showed interest in the player Liverpool had earmarked for next summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had no hesitation in throwing the 25 year old straight into the action and he has already impressed during his nine appearances so far.

Luis Diaz

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Diaz admitted he has been a bit surprised as to how quickly he has managed to settle into life at his new club.

"It has been a bit of a surprise, yeah. This is how I wanted everything to work out. I wanted to settle as quickly as possible, as I was saying before, and to get to know the style of play and feel comfortable."

Diaz believes he has already managed to strike up a good relationship with his teammates and also gave credit to the coaching staff at Liverpool.

"In training and on the field, I think I've managed to develop a good understanding with my teammates – and I think that's been down to both them and the coaching staff, who have helped me in this settling-in period. 

"They have been a great help to me. I'm here to try to help, I'm here to try to support the team and the lads. As I say, I want to just keep doing my best."

