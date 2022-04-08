Skip to main content
'It Has To Be...' - James Milner Outlines His Greatest Liverpool Achievements

Midfielder James Milner has been speaking in a recent interview about what he considers to be his greatest achievements since making the move to Anfield in 2015 from rivals Manchester City.

The 36 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and it isn't clear as things stand whether he will be extending his current deal even though manager Jurgen Klopp appears keen to do so.

James MIlner

Speaking in Liverpool's eMagazine WALK ON (via Liverpoolfc.com), Milner outlined what he considers to be his biggest achievements since his move to Merseyside.

“It has to be winning the Premier League and winning the Champions League. It's hard to pick one but those two moments were such big moments in the history of the club.

“Finally getting the Premier League after a big break with the club winning the league title – and being so close the year before when we got 97 points but didn't win it – showed character, especially winning it under the strange circumstances that we did.

“It was disappointing not to be able to celebrate it with the fans, but those two moments were special because we fought to achieve those as a group and a club.”

Regardless of whether the retired England international extends his stay at Liverpool, he will go down as one of the club's greatest ever free transfers with his leadership so vital during the success of the Jurgen Klopp era.

