Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'It Hurt' - NXGN 2022 Wonderkid On How It Felt Rejecting Liverpool

A Norwegian midfielder who was named in the NXGN 2022 list of the 50 best wonderkids in football has spoken about the pain of rejecting Liverpool.

Playmaker Andreas Schjelderup turned down a move to Merseyside in favour of joining Danish team FC Nordsjaelland.

Andreas Schjelderup

The 17 year old (via GOAL) explained it was not easy to turn down the advances of Liverpool but believes he made the right decision.

"Of course, it was a bit hard (turning down Liverpool), because when you grow up, you watch the big names and then you hear that they want you, so your head starts to spin.

"But I got a lot of help from my father and agents, who helped me make the right decision."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Schjelderup hopes the hurt he and his family experienced by not joining Liverpool will not last forever as he hopes to join a big club in the future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It hurt a little bit for me and my dad in our hearts (not to join Liverpool), but the move here was instead of going to an academy at Under-19 or Under-17 level.

"It felt like this step in the ocean was the right one for me. I was in the Under-19s team when I got started, but I knew when I was ready that I could take a step up to the first team.

"Of course, maybe I can go to a big team in the future. In the long run, for me, this was the best step. When I am ready, I will take the next step."

With 36 first-team appearances already under his belt, it seems like a wise decision that Schjelderup has made in terms of his development.

It may not be too long before he is on the move again however after gaining first-team experience at such a young age so is one to watch out for.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Midfield Target Tells Premier League Club He Wants To Leave

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Rivaldo & Steven Gerrard In Action

By Neil Andrew55 minutes ago
Rivaldo
News

Rivaldo Added To Barcelona Squad To Battle Liverpool & Steven Gerrard On Saturday

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
News

Watch: Brilliant Luis Diaz Goal For Colombia - Great Finish From The Liverpool Winger

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Two 'Outstanding' Spanish Internationals Catch The Eye Of Liverpool Scout

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Opinions

Opinion: A Potentially Crucial Couple Of Weeks Coming Up In Career Of Joe Gomez, The Man Set To Deputise For Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Callum Owen2 hours ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Transfer For 'Unbelievable' Attacker 'Expected Imminently'

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Locked In Battle' With Manchester United And Manchester City For 40-Goal Attacker

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago