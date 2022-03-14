'It Is A Bit Of A Myth' - Former Player On One Aspect Of Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's Game That Is Often Criticised

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season and a former player has spoken out to defend him against critics of one aspect of his game.

The 23 year old has been a major component in the success the team has enjoyed this season contributing two goals and 17 assists.

Despite his outstanding playmaking abilities, the England international has come in for criticism in respect of his defensive play but former Everton player Kevin Campbell told Football Insider that the criticism Alexander-Arnold gets is unfair.

Bit Of A Myth

“It is a bit of a myth if you ask me.

“He can defend and we’ve seen that in recent weeks.

“Make no mistake about it, the best thing about Trent is his offence. When he shows his defensive qualities it is good to see. He is so much more gifted going forward and Liverpool dominate games so you see more of him in an attacking sense."

Campbell was also keen to point out recent examples against West Ham and Inter Milan where the right-back really had to defend well for his team in tight games.

“Look, I understand people questioning his defensive qualities because he is not a great defender but he is a decent defender. He doesn’t need to be a great defender most of the time though.

“The fact that he has recently put in really strong defensive performances is great for Liverpool. They’ve needed him against West Ham and Inter Milan in particular.”

Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Wednesday for another crucial Premier League clash as they try and stay on the tails of Manchester City.

