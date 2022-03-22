'It Is A Really Good Relationship' - Alisson Becker On Working With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been speaking in a recent interview about his relationship with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Brazilian stopper was speaking to former Liverpool custodian David James in an Interview for Sony Sports India (via Liverpoolfc.com) when he spoke about how the pair hit it off from the first time they met.

"Yeah, it is a really good relationship. He’s like a father to me. When I spoke with him for the first time on a FaceTime video call, he just answered the call and started to smile, I started to smile and we could already see that we would have a connection.

"I think I have some feelings about life and how life works which are similar to him."

The 29 year old admitted however that whilst Klopp puts players at ease, there is an expectation that they need to work hard to earn the manager's respect.

"I really like the way he works and the way he makes the team feel comfortable and at the same time puts pressure on us.

"He’s a guy who is always happy, but when you go onto the pitch it’s hard work, serious work and he’s a top manager, so all those things contribute to a good relationship."

