Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'It Is Amazing' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker On One Crucial Difference Maker This Season

Author:

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been speaking about the season so far and believes there is one key change which helps to make a big difference.

The Brazilian stopper has been in fine form this season making countless critical saves at crucial moments in matches.

He has helped Liverpool get off to a promising start to the season where they are four points off leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.

Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker

As reported by liverpoolfc.com Alisson was speaking recently to the official Liverpool FC magazine about the season so far.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Alisson On Fans Returning To Stadiums

The 29 year old believes that having fans back in stadiums is a difference maker this season with the energy they give the players and doesn't want to experience football without them again.

Read More

“It is amazing.” 

“I think football without fans is not football. The feeling you have to have your supporters with you on the pitch is fantastic, to have them on our side."

“They can be an extra player on the pitch for us and also they help us with the way we play, pushing us forward and giving that extra energy for us in the game when it’s needed. I’m really happy to have them back.”

There is no doubt that Liverpool are a team that benefit from having supporters in stadiums home and away and use the emotion that brings to drive them on.

Let's hope there is never another period like we saw over the past two seasons where players are playing in front of empty stadiums.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Alisson Becker
Interviews

'It Is Amazing' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker On One Crucial Difference Maker This Season

51 seconds ago
Joel and Avram Glazer
News

Non Liverpool: 'Glazers Out' Protest As Quiet As The Manchester United Owners Themselves With A Small Number Of Fans Turning Up To Old Trafford

21 minutes ago
Thiago Barcelona
Transfers

Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi

51 minutes ago
Mikel Merino
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool to Bid €40million for Real Madrid and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino

1 hour ago
gerrard 2 villa
News

Steven Gerrard Set For Liverpool Return When Aston Villa Face Juegen Klopp's Side In The Premier League

1 hour ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Athletic Journalist James Pearce Continues To Confirm Liverpool's Interest In West Ham's Jarrod Bowen As Jurgen Klopp Is A Huge Fan

1 hour ago
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Barcelona Director Ramon Planes Asks To Leave As He Looks Towards The Premier League Clubs Liverpool, Newcastle And Manchester United

4 hours ago
Super League
News

Report: Liverpool Supporters Union Inserts Option For Fans To Veto European Super League In Draft Agreement With Club

4 hours ago