'It Is Amazing' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson Becker On One Crucial Difference Maker This Season

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been speaking about the season so far and believes there is one key change which helps to make a big difference.

The Brazilian stopper has been in fine form this season making countless critical saves at crucial moments in matches.

He has helped Liverpool get off to a promising start to the season where they are four points off leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and have qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com Alisson was speaking recently to the official Liverpool FC magazine about the season so far.

Alisson On Fans Returning To Stadiums

The 29 year old believes that having fans back in stadiums is a difference maker this season with the energy they give the players and doesn't want to experience football without them again.

“It is amazing.”

“I think football without fans is not football. The feeling you have to have your supporters with you on the pitch is fantastic, to have them on our side."

“They can be an extra player on the pitch for us and also they help us with the way we play, pushing us forward and giving that extra energy for us in the game when it’s needed. I’m really happy to have them back.”

There is no doubt that Liverpool are a team that benefit from having supporters in stadiums home and away and use the emotion that brings to drive them on.

Let's hope there is never another period like we saw over the past two seasons where players are playing in front of empty stadiums.

