'It Is Another Energy Boost' - Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara On The Importance Of Family & Children At Anfield

Ahead of Liverpool's vital Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday, midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been speaking about the importance of having family and children at the match to create a special Anfield atmosphere.

The 30 year old was speaking to Liverpoolfc.com when he was asked whether the lunchtime kick-off time was a problem for the Reds.

"Yeah, it’s very special. Anfield is very special because of the crowd, because of the Kop as well, the people who are involved in our game. 

"But also even if it is a month since the last game, it feels more because the games were at night and children were not at the stadium. For us, it is another energy boost when we see children there because you were there in that position of them. 

"So the games were at night and you didn’t see the families and the children, you just see adults and everything, so this kind of mix is important for us. So, 12.30, the time will be really good for us.

The Spanish international will be hoping to help his team to the top of the Premier League table with a victory against the Hornets before Manchester City take on Burnley at Turf Moor.

