'It Is Imperative They Keep Him' - Former International On Liverpool Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher

After news broke on Sunday that Caoimhin Kelleher had not travelled with the Liverpool squad for the pre-season tour of the Far East, Reds supporters are left wondering whether the 23-year-old could move this summer.

Jurgen Klopp named a strong 37-man squad for the tour that will see them take on Premier League opposition in Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider that in his view, Liverpool must do everything they can to keep the Ireland international.

“It is imperative that they keep him from a Liverpool point of view.

“He is so young. He has shown the ability that he has got. There is no doubt about it, he has the ability to play week in, week out as a number one.

“Every Premier League club carries two number one goalkeepers now. It is vitally important that they do because they are playing in so many competitions."

Robinson also believes that Kelleher will continue to get opportunities at Liverpool as proved this season when he became a hero in the Carabao Cup run.

“Kelleher will get opportunities but it really depends what he wants. The number one has changed massively at the big clubs.

“Managers are not afraid to rotate goalkeepers now. There is always a clear number one at a club but if he is not playing well there is a number two there that the manager is able to put in.“

There is no official confirmation yet as to whether Kelleher has been left out because he could be making a move this summer or whether he has an injury.

Liverpool fans will be keen to get news as soon as possible however on the future of their highly-rated number two goalkeeper.

