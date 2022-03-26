Skip to main content
'It Is Looking Increasingly Like He Will Leave' - Pundit Predicts Outcome Of Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Saga

Former Scotland international turned pundit Ally McCoist believes it's looking likely that Mohamed Salah will not sign a new contract at Liverpool and understands the club's stance on the negotiations.

The Egyptian has just under 15 months of his current deal remaining but reports suggest that negotiations to extend the contract have broken down.

Mohamed Salah

Speaking to TEAMtalk, McCoist admitted he thinks that the 29 year old, who he considers being one of the best in Europe, will leave Liverpool.

“It is looking increasingly like he will leave.

“Until they can come to agreeable terms, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

“It’s an interesting situation because he is certainly one of if not the best player in Europe over the last 18 months or so. He has been phenomenal."

Mohamed Salah
Scroll to Continue

Read More

McCoist went on to suggest that the reason for the club not being prepared to give Salah the deal he wants is because of the potential that it could have a knock-on impact with other players demanding improved terms.

“I think we have reached a stage where Liverpool are saying they can’t overstep this mark that they can’t really go to (on wages) and it looks like it is a stalemate.”

“Then the flip side of the coin, if Mo Salah gets what he wants, will three or four other players be knocking on the door (for a pay rise). So Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have a balancing situation here."

Liverpool fans will be hoping for a resolution over the coming months to ensure their hero and top scorer stays at the club for many years to come.

