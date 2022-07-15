Skip to main content

'It Is My Responsibility' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Says It's Down To Him To Help Darwin Nunez Fulfil His Potential

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told the media it is his responsibility to help new signing Darwin Nunez reach his potential.

The Uruguayan signed for the Reds earlier this summer from Benfica in what could end up a club record fee.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg

As a 23-year-old, Nunez is far from being the finished product and the German said to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of Liverpool's friendly with Crystal Palace in Singapore, it is down to him to help him develop.

"He’s now a boy from us and now we do absolutely everything to not only see the things we saw from him at Benfica; no, from there we go. This is the basis. And again, it is my responsibility to help Darwin that he can fulfil his full potential. And I am in it. I am in that responsibility."

Nunez made his debut for Liverpool in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok, and Klopp was not interested in the fact people picked out the striker for missing a chance.

"I’m completely calm. I know with strikers it is like this, he missed a chance and then we have these nerves, people out there (saying), ‘Oh my God, he missed a chance.’ I can promise it will not be the last, for no striker in the world. They will miss chances, that’s how it is. Having them is good. And from there we go. 

Darwin Nunez

"Again, that is only a game I think a little bit from other clubs, which is normal for supporters of other clubs; that is what our fans probably do with signings of Manchester United and stuff like this. We cannot take that serious. Really, with half a football brain you don’t doubt the potential of Darwin Nunez and now we have to help him that he can fulfil that as quick as possible. That’s all."

Author Verdict

Klopp is absolutely right about the potential of Nunez and rival fans looking to pick fault in a big money signing. 

If the striker can get off to a good start however when the Premier League campaign gets underway next month, the noise will quieten and any doubters will find another target.

