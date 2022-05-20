'It Is Not Yet Incredible In Terms Of Trophies' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson Gives End Of Season Message

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been speaking in the official matchday programme (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the last game at Anfield this season as the team prepare to take on Wolves in the Premier League.

The Reds go into the match one point behind leaders Manchester City who face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at home knowing they have to win to be assured of the title.

After winning both domestic cups, Henderson reflected on what has been an outstanding season so far.

“As things stand, it is not yet incredible in terms of trophies. Up to now we have won the two domestic cups and while that is absolutely brilliant, we still want more and we are also well aware that previous Liverpool teams have won more.

"But in terms of playing every possible game in every competition, fighting to the very end in all four, and creating stories and memories that will live with all of us forever, it could only be described as incredible."

The 31-year-old admitted they can't control what happens at the Etihad on Sunday but need to ensure they reward everyone's hard work at the club with a victory and a winning end to the season.

“We might not be able to control what happens elsewhere, but we can control what happens at Anfield so we may as well do everything we can to turn today’s game into the kind of occasion that shows the world why this is such a special club.

“Going into the last game of the domestic season with the title race still to be decided and a Champions League final still to come is testament to the work that has been going on here for some time, both on and off the pitch."

