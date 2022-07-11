Skip to main content

'It Just Doesn’t Make Any Sense At This Moment In Time' - Former Liverpool Winger On Nicolo Barella Links

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman believes rumoured Reds target Nicolo Barella would be an unnecessary purchase this summer, claiming Jurgen Klopp's side have more than enough midfielders. 

Barella who currently plays for Italian side Inter Milan has reportedly been on the watchlist of the Reds hierarchy amid recent speculation of a move to Anfield.  

Nicolo Barella Inter Milan Liverpool target Jurgen Klopp

Despite various reports linking the 25-year-old with a move to Merseyside, McManaman is adamant the Reds don't need anymore midfielders and thinks the current options within the squad are suffice. 

“Takumi Minamino is gone but I don’t think that is a space that Barella will fill, and I don’t necessarily think Liverpool will bring anyone else in." McManaman told horseracing.net.  

"Liverpool’s business is done unless one of Liverpool’s fringe midfielders goes in and says 'I want to leave'. 

"Of course, Fábio Carvalho, the young kid, has come in and you’ve got Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones and you’ve got the experienced players." Added McManaman. 

Harvey Elliott

"So unless one of those experienced players says they want to leave, I can’t see Liverpool bringing another midfielder in right now, only because they seem to have so many: 

"Naby Keïta, James Milner, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho. And then you talk about Carvalho, Elliott, Jones. 

"And then of course people are talking about next year with Jude Bellingham, so it just doesn’t make any sense at this moment in time, unless one of them leaves."   

Rajamangala Stadium
