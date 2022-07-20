'It Just Piles Even More Pressure On Them To Succeed' - Pundit On How A Move For Ajax Winger Antony Could Impact Liverpool's Youngsters

After Liverpool were linked with Ajax winger Antony over recent days, a former player has claimed a move for the Brazilian will put pressure on the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott to deliver at the club.

The 22-year-old Brazilian international has also been linked with rivals Manchester United but as of yet, there has been no conclusion in the transfer chase for his services.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider that he believes that a move for Antony would force Liverpool's youngsters to perform or face being out of the team.

“Clubs like Liverpool can’t stand still. They don’t buy players just for the sake of it. Klopp will be looking at certain players to strengthen his side even more.

“I don’t think it will block the pathway for the likes of Carvalho and Elliott. If anything it just piles even more pressure on them to succeed and deliver in a Liverpool shirt.

“You want the best players in the world, and right now Antony is wanted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“It’s squad depth. If a player like him is available, and Liverpool have got the funds – they’d be silly not to add him.”

Author Verdict

Jurgen Klopp as a manager has always been prepared to put his trust in young players and is likely to do exactly that again with Carvalho and Elliott.

As for Antony, whether Liverpool would make another big money move for an attacker in the same transfer window that they spent big on Darwin Nunez must surely be doubtful.

