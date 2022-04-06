'It Looks As If He Has Got Eyes In His Back!' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson On Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker has lauded the performance of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Brazilian was speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after another victory where the 23 year old had put on another passing masterclass, especially in the creation of the second goal for Sadio Mane.

IMAGO / PA Images

The right-back hit a brilliant cross field ball to Luis Diaz who headed the ball across goal for Mane to slot home and Alisson believes Alexander-Arnold's vision and execution sets him apart.

"Sometimes it looks as if he has got eyes on his back! He just gets the ball and puts it there.

"The diagonal ball for Luis was amazing, then the decision Luis had to give Sadio the ball – it was an amazing goal."

Liverpool's number one believes that there are goals throughout the team now which can only be a good thing with so many season defining games coming up.

"Everyone can score in the team, that is good for us and we keep on going and get ready for the next one."

