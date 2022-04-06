Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'It Looks As If He Has Got Eyes In His Back!' - Liverpool Keeper Alisson On Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker has lauded the performance of Trent Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool's 3-1 win against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Brazilian was speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after another victory where the 23 year old had put on another passing masterclass, especially in the creation of the second goal for Sadio Mane.

Alisson Becker Trent Alexander-Arnold

The right-back hit a brilliant cross field ball to Luis Diaz who headed the ball across goal for Mane to slot home and Alisson believes Alexander-Arnold's vision and execution sets him apart.

"Sometimes it looks as if he has got eyes on his back! He just gets the ball and puts it there. 

"The diagonal ball for Luis was amazing, then the decision Luis had to give Sadio the ball – it was an amazing goal."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool's number one believes that there are goals throughout the team now which can only be a good thing with so many season defining games coming up.

"Everyone can score in the team, that is good for us and we keep on going and get ready for the next one."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

John McGinn Declan Rice
Transfers

'He Could Be The Next Jordan Henderson' - Former Player On Premier League Midfielder & Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew14 minutes ago
Erling Haaland during Sevilla Champions League Match
Media

Quotes: Jurgen Klopp Rubbishes Talk Linking Reds with Borussia Dortmund Superstar Erling Haaland

By Sam Patterson17 minutes ago
Declan Rice Harry Kane
Transfers

'Would Fit The Profile' - John Barnes Believes £150million Rated Premier League Player Would Be Perfect For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew45 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Rejects New Liverpool Contract Worth £400,000 Per Week

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Sadio Mane Goal Benfica
Match Coverage

Benfica VS Liverpool 1-3 UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals Match Report | A Look Ahead To Manchester City

By Joe Smith5 hours ago
UEFA
Non LFC

UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 7th/14th

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Eintracht Frankfurt
Non LFC

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, US, Germany, Spain, India, Canada, Australia

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Closing In On Three New Summer Signings Including Fulham's Fabio Carvalho

By Neil Andrew21 hours ago