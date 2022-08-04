Skip to main content

‘It Looks Like Liverpool Are Ready To Go’ - Former France International On Reds After Significant Community Shield Victory Over Manchester City

A former France international believes Liverpool have laid down a marker with their Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

The Reds ran out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

In an interview with Genting Casino, former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas explained the importance of winning the first trophy on offer this season and believes Jurgen Klopp’s team look ready for the new season.

“When you win the Community Shield it is very important because it lays down a marker for the rest of the season. It is an opportunity to show that as a team you’re ready - your new signings are ready, the players are fit. Winning the trophy gives you a lot of confidence before you start the Premier League season, so for Liverpool I think it's good because they’ve sent out a strong message to Manchester City.

imago1013518034h

“We know that the season will be very long, but the most important thing for any side in the league is to start the season with a win. If you’re a top side, you must make sure that you win your first game and, of course, the Community Shield is a good confidence boost for anyone that wins it. It looks like Liverpool are ready to go.”

This Saturday’s season opener will give the Reds another opportunity to prove their readiness for the new campaign when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on newly promoted Fulham.

