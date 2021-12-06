'It Makes Sense' - Former Liverpool Striker Suggests Origi Contract Extension

Ex-Liverpool striker, now pundit Stan Collymore has suggested Liverpool should extend the contract of cult hero Divock Origi.

The Belgian scored the winning goal as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday, adding to many clutch moments in which he's contributed.

“If you look at it in the round, in a squad sense – yes, he does!” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop, in reference to him signing a new potential deal at Anfield.

“This is a lad that scored a goal in the Champions League final.

“This is a player that when I first heard about him and the rumours about Liverpool, I was quite strident on social media, saying, ‘get him, take him, he’ll go on’.”

Origi has struck four times in nine outings for the Reds, and has impressed considering his lack of game time in all competitions.

He's set for another run-out on Tuesday at the San Siro, but Collymore believes it is down to Origi's willingness from the bench as to whether he extends his Anfield stay.

“If Divock Origi feels a part of the squad and feels he can win trophies and, more importantly, he and Jurgen Klopp feel he can contribute to the team moving forward – then it makes perfect sense for him to have another contract.”

