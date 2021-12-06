Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'It Makes Sense' - Former Liverpool Striker Suggests Origi Contract Extension

Author:

Ex-Liverpool striker, now pundit Stan Collymore has suggested Liverpool should extend the contract of cult hero Divock Origi.

The Belgian scored the winning goal as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday, adding to many clutch moments in which he's contributed.

“If you look at it in the round, in a squad sense – yes, he does!” the 50-year-old told Empire of the Kop, in reference to him signing a new potential deal at Anfield.

“This is a lad that scored a goal in the Champions League final.

“This is a player that when I first heard about him and the rumours about Liverpool, I was quite strident on social media, saying, ‘get him, take him, he’ll go on’.”

Read More

Origi has struck four times in nine outings for the Reds, and has impressed considering his lack of game time in all competitions.

He's set for another run-out on Tuesday at the San Siro, but Collymore believes it is down to Origi's willingness from the bench as to whether he extends his Anfield stay.

“If Divock Origi feels a part of the squad and feels he can win trophies and, more importantly, he and Jurgen Klopp feel he can contribute to the team moving forward – then it makes perfect sense for him to have another contract.” 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Divock Origi
Interviews

'It Makes Sense' - Former Liverpool Striker Suggests Origi Contract Extension

1 minute ago
Harvey Barnes
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes Goal Gives Leicester 1-0 Lead At Aston Villa - What A Finish!

14 minutes ago
Ralf Rangnick
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace Match Highlights | FA Premier League | Fred Stunning Goal

16 minutes ago
Iago Aspas
Articles

Liverpool Flop Iago Aspas Compared To Albert Einstein In Brilliant Intentional Yellow Card

31 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Interviews

'I'm The Best Player In The World' - Mohamed Salah Says It How It Is Following The Disappointment Of Him Finishing Only Seventh In The Ballon D'Or

9 hours ago
Joe Gomez
Transfers

Watch: Should Joe Gomez Be Sold By Liverpool?

10 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: West Ham Admirers of Liverpool’s Divock Origi as It’s Revealed They Tried to Sign Him Last Summer

10 hours ago
Aliou Cisse
Interviews

'African Players Saved Him' - Senegal Manager Aliou Cisse Angered By Jurgen Klopp Jibe

12 hours ago