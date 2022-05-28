'It Seems To Be A Popularity Contest' - Pundit On Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Winning Both Manager Of The Year Awards

Former England international Danny Mills has admitted his surprise that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won both the Premier League and LMA Manager of the year awards.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills believes that Klopp's media persona may have been the thing that tipped the balance in his favour.

“I find that bizarre.

“I think it comes down to when Pep said everyone wanted Liverpool to win the title and it would be amazing if they did the quadruple. There’s a little bit of that.

“Klopp is a little bit more affable, a little bit more media friendly and seems to be more popular. It seems to be a popularity contest."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Mills also talked down the achievements of Klopp and Liverpool this season where they have already won both domestic cups and face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

“The Champions League final has not happened yet and Man City only went out by one goal in that. Liverpool won the League Cup and the FA Cup because a goalkeeper couldn’t take a penalty and another penalty shootout.

“That wasn’t good management, it was lucky. I understand they had to get there but City have done well. To win the league is outstanding, to beat that team who have pushed you so hard is incredible. They have been top of the league since 14, 15 games in, that’s exceptional.

“If they go and lose the Champions League final and only win the League Cup and FA Cup, they are just a good cup team.”

Author Verdict

Liverpool fans know they have been given an unbelievable ride this season by Klopp and this magnificent team so these controversial comments from Mills are best ignored.

