'It Should Not Happen' - Jurgen Klopp Furious After Draw With Crystal Palace

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp gave his honest thoughts following Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, as The Reds sit four points behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

Not the best start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's side with two draws in the first two matches of the Premier League. The Reds followed last week's 2-2 at Craven Cottage with a 1-1 draw last night at home to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool came back gallantly in the second half, despite being down to 10 men after new signing Darwin Nunez was sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen.

Wilfred Zaha gave the visitors the lead with their first shot in the first half in the 32nd minute and when Nunez saw red in the 57th minute, the home team look dead and buried.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

That's when one man stepped up to the plate. Luis Diaz. The Colombian forward took it upon himself to take on five Crystal Palace players before hitting an unbelievable shot past keeper Vicente Guaita.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his frustrations after the match. He told The Independent that the red card should not happen and was unhappy with the Uruguayan for leaving his side all to do.

"I think with 10 men we played outstanding. We put them under pressure, obviously, we took a lot of risk because we had to score the equaliser and were hoping to get the winner.

"But I think we should not come with 10 men, it should not happen. (Diaz is) a fantastic player. It’s obviously something we need and he provided that bit of special action He can be so much better - he’s an incredible player already. We’ll see what the future brings.”

Liverpool Luis Diaz

Speaking with Liverpool Echo, Klopp told his side they will focus on themselves and continued on to rally his side despite the disappointing start.

"We've played two games so far this season and there's still a long way to go so anything can happen. That's been shown over the last years so we'll focus on ourselves.

"We don't read what the others from the outside say about us because nobody knows what's really going on. We worked very hard to get three points, we worked very hard to try and get three points but today unfortunately it didn't happen. We keep going."

LiverpoolCrystal Palace

Liverpool Darwin Nunez
