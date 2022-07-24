Skip to main content

'It Shows The Effectiveness Of The Partnership' - Liverpool Commercial Director On Standard Chartered Sponsorship Renewal

With Liverpool and Standard Chartered's recent announcement on the sponsorship renewal between the two parties, Reds Commercial Director Ben Latty has been expressing his delight with the deal. 

The Reds and Standard Chartered first teamed up in 2010 where the bank became only the fifth company ever to appear on Liverpool's first-team kit, alongside the likes of Carlsberg and Crown Paints. 

"It is weird how things work out," said Latty speaking exclusively to the Liverpool Echo. 

"It was an amazing announcement for us and to be able to do it in Singapore, in Standard Chartered's key main market as well, it was just the icing on the cake for them and for us to be honest.

"I think you will hear, and it's repeated a number of times, the sort of the way we run our club. Everything we do is sustainable, every single penny we make we put back into the football club. So in terms of the importance of it, it's huge for us, it's huge.

"But more so than just the money, it's the message it sends to the market for us in terms of having a partner for 12 years that will be 13 come the end of this term, extending for another four. 

"It's huge and it just shows the relationship we've built up with them over the years, it shows the effectiveness of the partnership every time it comes up for renewal with them," added Latty.

"When the deal is up for renewal they go and see what else is out there that can give them the exposure that they need, the cut through that they need as a bank in emerging markets in Asia and they always come back to Liverpool as being the number one solution for them.

"There is increased commitment and investment into both the men's and the women's team. It is an incredibly important part of the partnership, and I guess with them being promoted to the WSL as well, this was the perfect time for them too." 

