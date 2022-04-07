'It Sorts One Problem And Creates Another' - Arsene Wenger On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has issued a warning to the hierarchy at Liverpool over Mohamed Salah's contract situation.

The Egyptian is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and there is still no agreement as to whether he will extend his stay at the club with the financial elements reportedly the issue.

Speaking on beIN Sports (via HITC), Wenger, who has experienced this type of situation at Arsenal with the likes of Mesut Ozil said Liverpool need to do what they can to keep Salah but not at the cost of causing issues with others.

“It sorts one problem out and creates another. You are sometimes in this position – you say I have to do the maximum to keep this player, knowing that other players are not far from him.

"But you have not enough money anymore to satisfy [the other players] because you have spent too much on this one.”

It would appear that Liverpool are very mindful of the concerns Wenger raises hence the current stalemate. Over recent days, however, there does appear to be more positive reports on Salah's willingness to compromise.

Both player and club want the same thing so let's hope this situation is resolved as soon as possible to put an end to the constant speculation.

