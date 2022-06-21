'It Strikes Fear' - Pundit On Whether Liverpool Can Challenge Manchester City For The Premier League Title

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has given his view on whether Liverpool have done enough in the transfer market to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title again.

Reports appear to be suggesting that Liverpool's transfer business is done in terms of incomings now that they have secured the signings of Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

In an interview with Football Insider, Whelan said he thinks that there isn't much left to improve in terms of Liverpool's squad depth and they should be ready to go toe to toe with their rivals once again.

“I would say they have.

“I don’t think there’s many areas that I would look at now that needs strengthening. They’ve got backup in plenty of areas, people incoming who can play as centre half and they’ve got plenty of options with experience in that midfield."

Whelan went on to say that he is excited about seeing 'two of the best' in Nunez and Erling Haaland in the Premier League.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

“Now, when you look at the front line, it strikes fear into everybody else, just like the Man City side.

“We’re going to be blessed with two natural number nines, two of the best number nines in the world not just in Europe, which is going to be a fantastic challenge for everybody, every centre half in the Premier League and also for the players that are coming in from different nations.”

The transfer window will remain open until the start of September so it's possible that both Liverpool and City will re-enter the market but one thing that is certain is that it promises to be another fascinating tussle next season.

