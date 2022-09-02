'It Takes Some Pressure Off A Few Players' - Football Journalist on Arthur Melo Joining Liverpool

Liverpool Football Club correspondent for GOAL Neil Jones has given his opinion on Reds new signing Arthur Melo, who agreed a season-long loan deal at Anfield on deadline day.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

"So you can look at the positives and the negatives of this transfer. One positive, he [Arthur] is a midfielder," Jones told Paul Machin of Redmen TV.

"He's 26 so he's not passed it in terms of age etc. He's played at good clubs, Barcelona and Juventus who both saw fit to sign him for whatever reason as well as also having 20 caps for Brazil.

"He's clearly comfortable playing at a higher level and is also fit and available to use straight away. I've also seen many people say he profiles similarly to Thiago [Alcantara] but slightly more defensive.

IMAGO / News Images

"Also because it's a loan deal it means the risk surrounding the transfer is reduced. Meaning you're not giving a Ruben Neves or Youri Tielemans £150k-a-week when you're not convinced they are right for your club.

"One last positive is that he should be able to settle into the club quickly because there's already a few Brazilians within the team. I'm guessing he's played with all of them in the national team.

"Moving onto the negatives, he hasn't played much football within the last few months which means he won't be match fit. So how quickly he's going to be starting games I don't know," added Jones.

"He's also had a few injury problems so should fit in quite well at Liverpool. Another strange issue is that both Juventus and Barcelona have signed him then decided to get rid of him.

"Overall though what it does to do is it takes some pressure off a few players. It stops Harvey Elliott having to play every single game and also means you can take Fabinho off in games.

"He's [Arthur] got to stay fit and if he does then hopefully he'll settle in and play some good football for Liverpool."

