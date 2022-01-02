'It Was A Really Tough Year For Me' - Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane On 2021

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has been speaking ahead of his team's crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday about a disappointing end to 2021.

The Reds finished the year frustrated as they went down 1-0 to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday leaving them 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Premier League Productions and as reported by liverpoolfc.com, the 29 year explained why the result was so important.

"Obviously it wasn't a good night for us. In this moment, it would have been really important to win and get these three points, but it wasn't the case. You have to accept it and look forward.

"But at the same time, if you want to win the title it would be very important to win this kind of game. If not, it will be very complicated.

"But still, it's early to speak about losing the title. We all know City are far ahead a bit, but still everything is possible and we will fight until the end."

Mane was also honest in his assessment that 2021 was a difficult year for him personally and the team but hopes that 2022 will be different.

"It was a really, really tough year for me especially, and for the team as well. Especially last season, but at the end of the day we got to the top four, which at one moment was our target. We are happy about that.

"Hopefully in 2022 it will be different and will be a very successful year for Liverpool Football Club."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook