Skip to main content

'It Was A Sending Off' - Former Player Fumes At Merseyside Derby Flashpoint With Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane (Watch Footage)

Former Everton and Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about one of the many flashpoints during last week's Merseyside derby, this one involving Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.

In the first half, the Senegal international was involved in a scuffle with both Allan and Mason Holgate and Campbell told Football Insider he believes the 30 year old should have been sent off instead of being shown the yellow card he received.

“He has got away with loads, let’s have it right.

“It was a sending off offence against Everton. He gouged Holgate’s eye. I don’t think the referee saw it though."

Campbell was critical of how VAR is being used claiming that it is a 'waste of time' if they don't intervene on occasions like this.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The problem is, we have all the replays to look at the incident again but if VAR doesn’t report it to the referee nothing can be done.

“We can talk about VAR until we are blue in the face. It doesn’t matter because they never report it. It’s a waste of time. It makes no sense. VAR never said anything to the referee.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Predicts Roberto Firmino To Start The 'Biggest Games' Ahead Of Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Naby Keita Anthony Gordon dive
Quotes

'Premier League Referees Aren't Favouring Liverpool' - John Barnes Gives Verdict On Merseyside Derby Controversy

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Barcelona
Quotes

'It's You Guys' - Pep Lijnders Reveals Details Of Text Message That Inspired Liverpool's Comeback Against Barcelona

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
David Carmo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Make £34 Million Move For Defender After Contacting Representatives But Only If Joe Gomez Leaves Club

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
News

Leaked: Liverpool's 2022/23 Nike Home Kit And Pre-Match Shirt

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Mason Mount celebrates against Liverpool
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Assumed’ To Be Planning To Sign Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Alongside Other Two Premier League Clubs

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Damon Carr16 hours ago