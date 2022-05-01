'It Was A Sending Off' - Former Player Fumes At Merseyside Derby Flashpoint With Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane (Watch Footage)

Former Everton and Arsenal player Kevin Campbell has been speaking about one of the many flashpoints during last week's Merseyside derby, this one involving Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.

In the first half, the Senegal international was involved in a scuffle with both Allan and Mason Holgate and Campbell told Football Insider he believes the 30 year old should have been sent off instead of being shown the yellow card he received.

“He has got away with loads, let’s have it right.

“It was a sending off offence against Everton. He gouged Holgate’s eye. I don’t think the referee saw it though."

Campbell was critical of how VAR is being used claiming that it is a 'waste of time' if they don't intervene on occasions like this.

“The problem is, we have all the replays to look at the incident again but if VAR doesn’t report it to the referee nothing can be done.

“We can talk about VAR until we are blue in the face. It doesn’t matter because they never report it. It’s a waste of time. It makes no sense. VAR never said anything to the referee.”

