Skip to main content

'It Was An Outrageous Penalty Decision' - Villarreal CEO Fumes After Controversial Moment In Champions League Semi-Final Defeat To Liverpool

Villarreal CEO Fernando Roig Negueroles has criticised the decision not to award his team a penalty in the first half of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second-leg clash on Tuesday.

Unai Emery's team were 1-0 up at the time when Alisson Becker came flying out to challenge Giovani Lo Celso who was in on goal.

Alisson Becker Giovanni Lo Celso

No penalty was awarded and the VAR review showed that the Brazilian goalkeeper had in fact got a touch on the ball.

Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, (via Anfield Watch) Fernando Roig Negueroles was furious the 'yellow submarine' were not awarded the penalty.

"It was an outrageous penalty decision. The referee was of no level for this game. I don't see any possible interpretation. The refereeing has been terrible, it has always gone in their favour.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's no excuse, because they were superior and could have won by more, but this refereeing is not up to standard for a time like this. There were a lot small actions that have gone in their favour.

"There were three fouls on the edge of the box in the first half, the set-piece is very important and we couldn't get it. I'm not too annoyed, I'm proud to get this far, but the refereeing was very bad."

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the final in Paris on Saturday, 28th May 2022 after the La Liga team overcame Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a dramatic tie on Wednesday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah Sergio Ramos Real Madrid
News

Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Fires Word Of Warning To Real Madrid On Instagram Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit
News

Official: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Leading The First Team To Champions League, Carabao Cup, And FA Cup Finals In Same Year

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Christoph Baumgartner
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Bundesliga Player Compared To Kai Havertz And Michael Ballack

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Luis Diaz Villarreal
Quotes

'He Has Been Special' - Andy Robertson Speaks About The Impact Of Luis Diaz At Liverpool After Champions League Win Against Villarreal

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Breaking: Liverpool Face Real Madrid In The Champions League Final

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Naby Keita
Quotes

'He Has Earned It' - Former Player On Naby Keita Contract Situation At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago