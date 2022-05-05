'It Was An Outrageous Penalty Decision' - Villarreal CEO Fumes After Controversial Moment In Champions League Semi-Final Defeat To Liverpool

Villarreal CEO Fernando Roig Negueroles has criticised the decision not to award his team a penalty in the first half of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second-leg clash on Tuesday.

Unai Emery's team were 1-0 up at the time when Alisson Becker came flying out to challenge Giovani Lo Celso who was in on goal.

No penalty was awarded and the VAR review showed that the Brazilian goalkeeper had in fact got a touch on the ball.

Speaking to Spanish publication Marca, (via Anfield Watch) Fernando Roig Negueroles was furious the 'yellow submarine' were not awarded the penalty.

"It was an outrageous penalty decision. The referee was of no level for this game. I don't see any possible interpretation. The refereeing has been terrible, it has always gone in their favour.

"It's no excuse, because they were superior and could have won by more, but this refereeing is not up to standard for a time like this. There were a lot small actions that have gone in their favour.

"There were three fouls on the edge of the box in the first half, the set-piece is very important and we couldn't get it. I'm not too annoyed, I'm proud to get this far, but the refereeing was very bad."

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the final in Paris on Saturday, 28th May 2022 after the La Liga team overcame Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a dramatic tie on Wednesday.

