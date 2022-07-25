'It Was Ludicrous' - Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Slams Darwin Nunez Critics

Robbie Fowler has slammed fans who were criticising new signing Darwin Nunez before he scored four goals in Liverpool's 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig last week.

The Uruguayan didn't score in either of the team's opening pre-season friendlies but confirmed his arrival in a Reds shirt with four second half goals against the Bundesliga outfit.

In his column in The Mirror, Fowler said all that matters is that manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with the 23-year-old's integration at Anfield but could not believe people were criticising the striker.

"So, Darwin Nunez is up and running with his Liverpool career and has suddenly gone from zero to hero with his four goals against RB Leipzig.

"It was ludicrous to think that Nunez was being doubted after playing just a few minutes against Manchester United and Crystal Palace on the tour to Asia.

"He got a taste of what any big-money signing faces in football these days if they’re not scoring in every game – but it’s ridiculous.

"Nunez has come to Liverpool off the back of a fantastic campaign at Benfica, and Jurgen Klopp has bought him for the next few years, not for one pre-season.

"I’d seen that Klopp was perfectly happy with the way the lad has slotted in to the club and his performances in training. And if Klopp’s pleased that’s all that matters."

The four goals against Leipzig were the perfect response to the critics, and has left Reds fans hungry to see more of their new striker.

