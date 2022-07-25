Skip to main content

'It Was Ludicrous' - Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Slams Darwin Nunez Critics

Robbie Fowler has slammed fans who were criticising new signing Darwin Nunez before he scored four goals in Liverpool's 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig last week.

The Uruguayan didn't score in either of the team's opening pre-season friendlies but confirmed his arrival in a Reds shirt with four second half goals against the Bundesliga outfit.

Darwin Nunez

In his column in The Mirror, Fowler said all that matters is that manager Jurgen Klopp is happy with the 23-year-old's integration at Anfield but could not believe people were criticising the striker.

"So, Darwin Nunez is up and running with his Liverpool career and has suddenly gone from zero to hero with his four goals against RB Leipzig.

"It was ludicrous to think that Nunez was being doubted after playing just a few minutes against Manchester United and Crystal Palace on the tour to Asia.

"He got a taste of what any big-money signing faces in football these days if they’re not scoring in every game – but it’s ridiculous.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Darwin Nunez

"Nunez has come to Liverpool off the back of a fantastic campaign at Benfica, and Jurgen Klopp has bought him for the next few years, not for one pre-season.

"I’d seen that Klopp was perfectly happy with the way the lad has slotted in to the club and his performances in training. And if Klopp’s pleased that’s all that matters."

The four goals against Leipzig were the perfect response to the critics, and has left Reds fans hungry to see more of their new striker.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022
Transfers

Report: Tottenham Join Race For Liverpool Linked Nicolo Barella

By Rowan Lee15 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Their Style Will Need To Change' - Former International On More Liverpool Goals From Midfield After Darwin Nunez Signing

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

'I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He Is Looking For A Move' - Former Premier League Goalkeeper On Liverpool Target Bukayo Saka

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett
Quotes

‘We Will Do Anfield, I Promise You Now’ - UFC Lightweight Paddy Pimblett on Bringing the Event to the Iconic Stadium

By Matty Orme10 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

'I think Liverpool will consider cashing in' - Pete O'Rourke on Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Matty Orme10 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Juventus Present ‘Formal Offer’ for Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino

By Matty Orme11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘I Don’t Have to Be Convinced About Anything. I Know That It Is Possible’ - Jurgen Klopp on if Replicating Last Years Success Is Possible

By Matty Orme12 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'It's Great To See' - Harvey Elliott Praised For Hard Work During Pre-Season

By Owen Cummings15 hours ago