'It Was Massive For Me' - Jordan Henderson Reminisces On Liverpool 2012 League Cup Win

2022 marks the ten year anniversary of the last time Liverpool won the League Cup against Cardiff City - the only remaining player is captain Jordan Henderson, who was in his first campaign at Anfield.

The Reds beat Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to a famous win against Championship Cardiff City on penalties.

Martin Skrtel and Dirk Kuyt's goals were sandwiched by Joe Mason and Ben Turner's strikes, with Anthony Gerrard, Steven's cousin, missing a decisive penalty and giving the Reds cup glory.

Henderson, in a recent interview, spoke about the importance of the win under Kenny Dalglish.

"You can’t understate the importance of those moments. The fact the memories feel almost as vivid today as they did shortly after tells you everything you need to know about the impact the occasion had on me."

“The whole experience gives you a feeling that you want to have over and over again and this will be the message for all of us before we step out onto the pitch tonight."

“Reaching the final of the Carling Cup, as it was then, was massive for me as a young player and it was also important for us as a club because it took us back onto the big stage after a bit of a gap."

