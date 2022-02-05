Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'It Was Typical Liverpool' - Jamie Carragher On Luis Diaz Transfer & If He Can Break Into The Front Three

Former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has been speaking in a recent interview about how the transfer of Luis Diaz was conducted by the Reds and what to look for from the Colombian international.

Luis Diaz FC Porto

The deal for Diaz was a surprise to many but was a reaction to Tottenham approaching a player Liverpool had earmarked as a target for the summer.

As soon as the Reds were interested, they moved swiftly to agree a deal with both FC Porto and the 25-year-old before finalising the transfer.

Carragher was in conversation with the Liverpool Echo when he explained how he impressed he is with the clinical nature of his former club when it comes to transfers.

“Brilliant and it was typical Liverpool. There was no real speculation that Liverpool were going to sign anyone and that’s what really impresses me about Liverpool as a club and how they do their transfer business.

“It’s done, they’re clinical, they do it and it’s been a great success story in the last five or six years what Liverpool do transfers-wise.

“I know sometimes people get frustrated because we’re not buying lots of players but the way we do it, the way we go about it, I think it’s really impressive."

Read More

Carragher is convinced Diaz will be another success but needs to be judged over the long term if he can break into the front three, similar to Diogo Jota.

“The signing, who knows but more often than not Jurgen Klopp and the people making the transfer decisions get it right and I’m sure this will be the same.

“It could be a turning point but I think the signing isn't just for right now, it’ll be how good Luis Diaz does over the next five or six years.

“Does he eventually break into that so-called front three if you like? Jota’s done that, can Luis Diaz be the next one to do that?"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Quotes

'It Was Typical Liverpool' - Jamie Carragher On Luis Diaz Transfer & If He Can Break Into The Front Three

2 minutes ago
Fabinho Kaide Gordon Tyler Morton Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Predicted Line-up: Liverpool vs Cardiff City | FA Cup Fourth Round | Kaide Gordon to Start? Harvey Elliott Return?

7 minutes ago
Liverpool, Cardiff, FA Cup
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Cardiff City FA Cup Fourth Round Match Preview

21 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'I Felt So Bad For Him' - Liverpool Defender Delighted To Have Harvey Elliott Back

24 minutes ago
Momo Sissoko
Quotes

'Luis Is Going To Enter The Hearts Of The Fans Very Quickly' - Former Player On Liverpool's New Signing

43 minutes ago
Premier League 2
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 24 - February 8th/9th/10th

44 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester United 1-1 Middlesbrough (7-8 on pens) | Match Highlights | FA Cup | Ronaldo Penalty Miss, Fernandes Misses Open Goal

55 minutes ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfers

Report: Serge Gnabry On Radar Of Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona And Real Madrid As Bayern Munich Future In Doubt

1 hour ago