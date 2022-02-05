'It Was Typical Liverpool' - Jamie Carragher On Luis Diaz Transfer & If He Can Break Into The Front Three

Former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has been speaking in a recent interview about how the transfer of Luis Diaz was conducted by the Reds and what to look for from the Colombian international.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The deal for Diaz was a surprise to many but was a reaction to Tottenham approaching a player Liverpool had earmarked as a target for the summer.

As soon as the Reds were interested, they moved swiftly to agree a deal with both FC Porto and the 25-year-old before finalising the transfer.

Carragher was in conversation with the Liverpool Echo when he explained how he impressed he is with the clinical nature of his former club when it comes to transfers.

“Brilliant and it was typical Liverpool. There was no real speculation that Liverpool were going to sign anyone and that’s what really impresses me about Liverpool as a club and how they do their transfer business.

“It’s done, they’re clinical, they do it and it’s been a great success story in the last five or six years what Liverpool do transfers-wise.

“I know sometimes people get frustrated because we’re not buying lots of players but the way we do it, the way we go about it, I think it’s really impressive."

Carragher is convinced Diaz will be another success but needs to be judged over the long term if he can break into the front three, similar to Diogo Jota.

“The signing, who knows but more often than not Jurgen Klopp and the people making the transfer decisions get it right and I’m sure this will be the same.

“It could be a turning point but I think the signing isn't just for right now, it’ll be how good Luis Diaz does over the next five or six years.

“Does he eventually break into that so-called front three if you like? Jota’s done that, can Luis Diaz be the next one to do that?"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook