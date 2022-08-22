'It Was Very Important for Me to Score That Day' - Fabio Aurelio on That Freekick

Liverpool takes on Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening, in a fixture that always throws out twists and turns. Both sides go into the game without a win in the opening Premier League fixtures. Fabio Aurelio scored a famous freekick at Old Trafford in the 08/09 season, ahead of the game this evening the Brazilian has been reflecting.

The 2008-09 season saw a historic win 4-1 at Old Trafford for Liverpool, a game which saw the Brazilian defender score a fantastic free-kick, a player who didn't score many goals completely fooled Edwin Van der Sar with a brilliant free kick to put Benitez's side 3-1 up on the day.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website Aurelio reflected on that famous freekick "I'll admit, I do find myself watching my free-kick from time to time – how couldn't you? I didn't score many in my career, so those big ones are always on your mind. It's impossible for them not to be.

"It was very important for me to score that day, especially in that moment of the game. The fans seem to remember it, too, which is really nice and I'm very grateful for."

IMAGO / Allstar

Aurelio added "Going there, we probably knew it was our last chance in the Premier League title race. There was a seven-point gap between us, so we were really focused in every aspect of the game – tactically, technically, mentally. We were so prepared that even going 1-0 down didn't affect us.

"It's always a huge game but tonight's probably takes on greater importance due to both teams' start to the season. For Liverpool, there's no better game to get back on track than against your biggest rivals at their home.

"In my opinion, Liverpool need to be very strong mentally and have last season's visit to Old Trafford in their mind for confidence and belief.

"It's always a must-watch spectacle, and I'll be tuning in from Brazil."

