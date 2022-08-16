Skip to main content

'It Wasn't Even A Headbutt' - Former Liverpool Player Offers Darwin Nunez Defence

Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann has defended Darwin Nunez after he was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Uruguayan clashed with Eagles defender, Joachim Andersen, in the penalty area before being shown the red card by referee Paul Tierney.

Darwin Nunez Joachim Andersen

Liverpool fought hard after the sending off and Luis Diaz scored a brilliant individual goal to cancel out Wilfried Zaha's well-taken opener to earn a point.

Former Germany international Hamann played down the incident when he spoke to talkSPORT on Tuesday.

"I think he just walked into him. It wasn't even a headbutt, he just walked into the defender, Andersen." 

Hamann admitted that he can see no reason why the ban should be extended considering the nature of the incident but acknowledged the 23-year-old was in the wrong.

"If it was a proper headbutt I can understand it, to extend the ban, but he just walked into him, three games is enough. Yes you shouldn't do it, we all agree he shouldn't do it."

Darwin Nunez

LFCTR Verdict

It was indeed a rash moment from Nunez and he will very quickly need to get this type of reaction out of his game as other Premier League defenders will be looking for a similar response now.

