'It Will Be Amazing' - Liverpool Manager Looks Forward To Anfield Merseyside Derby

Liverpool Women's manager Matt Beard talks on September's Merseyside derby at Anfield post their 3-1 win against Blackburn Rovers.

After earning promoted to the Women's Super League last season, Liverpool Women's preparations are well underway after a convincing 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Prenton Park this afternoon.

A brace from Yana Daniels and a poachers effort from Katie Stengel canceled out a spectacular free kick from Blackburn's Saffron Jordan, giving the 1162 reds fans in attendance lots of positives to take home.

After the match, Liverpool manager Matt Beard spoke exclusively to myself (Alex Caddick), where he revealed how much he is looking forward to the women's Merseyside derby being held at Anfield on September 25th.

When asked 'how much him and the squad are looking forward to the Derby at Anfield', Matt replied " Yeah look it will be amazing. I remember watching the last one on telly myself when Everton won it 1-0 and 23/24,000 there that day.

Hopefully with how things have progressed over the last year with us especially, and as I said England with the Euro's then hopefully we will get a bigger crowd than that one (Vs Everton)."

The Women's game will be hoping to build off the success of England's recent Euro's win, Liverpool's Women's already attracted over 1100 supporters for their friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

IMAGO / Nina Farooq

On the crowd at Prenton Park for the game, Matt added " Yeah I think it's brilliant, it's great I mean we saw the fanbase grow week by week last year over the course of the season. I guess with the Euro's and the buzz around England winning it, it's had a big effect today as well I think.

Really pleased with the turnout, really pleased with the workout as well, it was a good performance and we got better as the game went on."

