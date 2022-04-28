Skip to main content

'It Will Be Hard There' - Thiago Alcantara Reflects On Liverpool's Champions League Victory Over Villarreal

Thiago Alcantara has been speaking about Liverpool's performance after their 2-0 victory against Villarreal and what to expect next from the tie.

The midfielder was once again in sparkling form as he picked up UEFA's player of the match award helping his team put one foot in the final in Paris.

Thiago Alcantara

Speaking in the post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com), the 31 year old was clearly delighted by the team's performance.

"We have to recognise that we are playing a semi-final of the Champions League against a tough team like Villarreal.

"We have to have patience but at the end to be ourselves, that's the key.

"I really enjoyed the team performance, that for me is the best thing, because we put our level as high as possible and we delivered today.

"It's not just about patience, we try to figure out where the gaps are. We tried in the first half, we created a lot of chances and created a lot of opportunities and in the second half it came."

Thiago reflected on his time in Spain when it came to talking about the second leg and he admitted next Tuesday's return leg will not be easy.

"It will be hard there, I know this stadium before because of my time at Barcelona but we don't have time to think about the game there, we have to think about our game at the weekend, so that's all for us."

